Carnival cruises leaving from New Orleans canceled through Feb. of 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all cruises from the Port of New Orleans through the end of February 2021.
Carnival announced the cancellations Wednesday. Cruises out of Mobile, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Charleston, and San Diego are also canceled through Feb. 2021.
Cruises from all other U.S. homeports are on hold through the end of January.
Sailings out of Tampa, Florida, on the Carnival Legend are paused through March 26.
The move comes as Carnival works to meet a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order for resuming operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.