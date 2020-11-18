BRPD: Woman with dementia reported missing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says Brenda Ross, 62, was last seen leaving her house driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with La license plate 344DWR.
It is believed Ross suffers from dementia and diabetes.
Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Ross is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 225-389-2000.
