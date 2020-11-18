Baton Rouge area schools taking extra precautions with rise in COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is once again seeing a rise in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Officials with the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force say schools need to take extra precautions, especially if they are in areas with high COVID-19 positivity rates.
