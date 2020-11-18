Baton Rouge area schools taking extra precautions with rise in COVID-19 cases

Baton Rouge area schools taking extra precautions with rise in COVID-19 cases
Officials with the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force say schools need to take extra precautions, especially if they are in areas with high COVID-19 positivity rates.
By Austin Kemker | November 18, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 4:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is once again seeing a rise in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Nov. 18.

RELATED: ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Officials with the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force say schools need to take extra precautions, especially if they are in areas with high COVID-19 positivity rates.

WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have more about what schools in the Baton Rouge area are doing to protect students and faculty on 9News at 5 and 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.