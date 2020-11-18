Bars in West Baton Rouge Parish forced to close on-premise consumption due to rise in COVID-19 positivity rate

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Officials with West Baton Rouge Parish Government say all bars in the parish must close on-premise consumption due to a rise in COVID-19 positivity rates in the parish.
Chance Stephens, a spokesperson for the parish, says the parish’s COVID-19 positivity rate has been above the state’s requirement of 10% for the last two weeks.
The parish’s positivity rate from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 was 13% and from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 it was 10.10%, according to Stephens.
“All bars in West Baton Rouge Parish must close on-premise consumption until the percent positivity decreases to 5% or less for two consecutive weeks,” Stephens said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.