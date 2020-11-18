Arkansas WR De’Vion Warren will miss remainder of 2020 season

Sam Pittman announced Monday that De’Vion Warren is out of the rest of the season with an ACL injury. He got hurt in Saturday’s loss at Florida. “I hate it for him, but he’s got a good attitude about it. I feel terrible that it happened," Pittman said in Monday’s weekly press conference. Warren had 15 receptions for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. Two of those scores came against Auburn, the other was in a win at Mississippi State.