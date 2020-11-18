Arkansas WR De’Vion Warren will miss remainder of 2020 season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks will be down a wide receiver for the remainder of the season.
Sam Pittman announced Monday that De’Vion Warren is out of the rest of the season with an ACL injury. He got hurt in Saturday’s loss at Florida. “I hate it for him, but he’s got a good attitude about it. I feel terrible that it happened," Pittman said in Monday’s weekly press conference. Warren had 15 receptions for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. Two of those scores came against Auburn, the other was in a win at Mississippi State.
Offensive lineman Noah Gatlin didn’t play against Florida, Pittman said “I’ll know a little bit more about it possibly on Wednesday.”
Pittman updated his own health. He missed the Florida loss after being positive for COVID-19. “I feel really good, and I’ll be back in the office on Wednesday. Sure appreciate everybody. My daddy told me a long time ago: The world don’t rotate around my butt. But it sure felt like it with all the well wishes and all those things. I sure do appreciate it.”
Arkansas will host LSU on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11:00am on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.