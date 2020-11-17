With parades halted in New Orleans, what will Mardi Gras 2021 look like in Baton Rouge?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of New Orleans announced on its website early Tuesday, Nov. 17 it will not allow Mardi Gras parades to roll during the 2021 Carnival season, saying “large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.”
Later Tuesday, city spokesperson Beau Tidwell said while Mardi Gras is not going to be canceled in 2021 it has to be different because of COVID-19.
“We can’t act like this is a normal year. I don’t think this should be a surprise to anyone,” Tidwell said.
With Mardi Gras in New Orleans shaping up to be vastly different than ever before, many are asking what the celebration will look like in Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced Tuesday she plans to meet with Baton Rouge krewes this week to discuss their parades.
“At this point, we expect to have modified events in light of the pandemic to ensure we protect our economy and health,” a spokesperson for Broome said Tuesday.
