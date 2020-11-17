Tuesday, November 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 207,685 total cases - 2,592 new cases
- 6,156 total deaths - 17 new deaths
- 874 patients in hospitals - increase of 56 patients
- 92 patients on ventilators - increase of 11 patients
- 176,107 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
