Trio at Liberty Magnet sign letters of intent for colleges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three student-athletes at Liberty Magnet in Baton Rouge signed letters of intent Tuesday, Nov. 21 to continue to play sports in college.
Volleyball players Diamond Holliday and Trinity Lundy will transition from teammates to SWAC rivals.
Holliday is heading to Jackson State, while Lundy has decided to stay home and sign with Southern.
Swimmer Riley Brown is off to Morgantown, WV to continue his career in the pool as a Mountaineer.
Congratulations to all of these student-athletes.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.