Trio at Liberty Magnet sign letters of intent for colleges

Trio at Liberty Magnet sign letters of intent for colleges
From left to right: Volleyball player Trinity Lundy, swimmer Riley Brown, and volleyball player Diamond Holliday of Liberty Magnet High sign letters of intent for colleges. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | November 17, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 7:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three student-athletes at Liberty Magnet in Baton Rouge signed letters of intent Tuesday, Nov. 21 to continue to play sports in college.

Liberty Magnet Signings

Volleyball players Diamond Holliday and Trinity Lundy will transition from teammates to SWAC rivals.

Holliday is heading to Jackson State, while Lundy has decided to stay home and sign with Southern.

Swimmer Riley Brown is off to Morgantown, WV to continue his career in the pool as a Mountaineer.

Congratulations to all of these student-athletes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.