State schedules sales tax holiday for Friday, Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A state sales tax holiday is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21.
State officials say it is to provide relief for residents recovering from hurricane Laura and Delta, as well as COVID-19.
Here are the details from the Louisiana Department of Revenue:
Act 16 of the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature exempts the first $2,500 of most consumer purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax. The exemption applies to in-store purchases as well as transactions completed online or by telephone.
Eligible transactions include:
· Buying and accepting delivery of tangible personal property
· Placing tangible personal property on layaway
· Making final payment on tangible personal property previously placed on layaway
The sales tax holiday does not apply to:
· Business or commercial purchases of tangible personal property
· Prepared meals
· Rentals or leases of tangible personal property
· Sales of taxable services
· Vehicles subject to license and title
The sales tax holiday exempts eligible purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax only. Local sales and use taxes apply to all purchases.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.