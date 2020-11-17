Pelicans reportedly nearing deal to send Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The offseason shuffle of players in the NBA has begun after Oklahoma City traded Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns and now, the New Orleans Pelicans could be getting in on the act before Wednesday night’s draft.
Late Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pelicans are nearing completion of a deal that would send veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a mix of players and draft picks, headlined by veterans Eric Bledsoe and George Hill.
Milwaukee had the best record in the Eastern Conference during the 2019-20 season, led by League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bledsoe was third on the team in scoring with 14.9 points while Hill was fifth with 9.4.
Holiday has played seven seasons in New Orleans after being acquired on draft night from the Philadelphia 76ers. During his time in New Orleans, Holiday is averaging 17.6 points, and 6.8 assists. He spearheaded two playoff appearances alongside Anthony Davis and was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the 2017-18 season.
In addition to acquiring Bledsoe and Hill, the Pelicans are reportedly set to obtain three future first-round picks and the teams will engage in pick swaps. Wojnarowski likened the deal to being similar to New Orleans' trade with the Lakers for Anthony Davis that netted players and picks for the young Pelicans squad.
The Pelicans enter the NBA Draft with four selections, including a first round pick - #13, #39, #42 and #60.
