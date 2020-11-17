Our Lady of the Lake limiting visitors due to rise in COVID-19 cases

“We are beginning to see a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases across Louisiana,” said Catherine O’Neal, MD, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “We know how important the support of family and loved ones are to our patients while we care for them, but limiting visitation is important to protect our patients, our community and our medical teams. We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and partnership in fighting this virus. We have flattened the curve twice before, and using proven mitigation measures we will do it again.”