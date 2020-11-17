LSU defense prepares to try to stop Feleipe Franks

“Feleipe, he’s a great athlete; he’s one of those guys who’s not scared to pull it down and run,” said linebacker Jabril Cox. “He’s got a great arm. And going back to Florida, you can see what he did at Florida. He’s brought his Florida game to Arkansas. He’s got great athletes around him, pretty good running backs and receiving corps. Just trying to stop and contain him and what he wants to do, that’ll be something we focus on this week.”