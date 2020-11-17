LDH to offer flu shots at EBR Health Unit Nov. 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health are holding flu vaccination clinics across the state and will hold one in Baton Rouge Thursday, Nov. 19.
Residents can get a flu shot without any upfront costs at the East Baton Rouge Health Unit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The East Baton Rouge Health Unit is at 353 N 12th St.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Gov. John Bel Edwards, and state health officials with LDH are encouraging people to get the flu shot to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Officials with LDH ask you to wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have it. Your insurance will be billed, according to LDH.
