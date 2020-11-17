Hillar Moore, STAR comment on reports of LSU mishandling sexual misconduct complaints

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new report by investigators at USA Today claims Louisiana State University officials mishandled sexual misconduct allegations against students, including several top athletes.
You can read the full report here that claims LSU failed to get the Title IX office or police involved when federal laws and school policies required it.
EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore said often in cases of sexual misconduct, victims do not want to report the incident to protect themselves or others.
“They don’t want to get into the criminal justice system which is a tough system to be in for a victim but particularly for a sex offense victim and those cases generally do not come to our attention because there’s not an arrest and they do not want to report to police," Moore said.
"Obviously the thing we need to look at how we report how we receive that information from the university standpoint and then law enforcement and how everybody works together to better serve and protect victims and our students at our universities,” Moore said.
STAR, Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response, said that while they partner with the LSU Women’s Center, the Women’s and Gender Studies Department and the LSU Lighthouse Program, they have been ignored by other programs at the university, specifically the athletics department and Greek Life.
In April 2017, STAR sent a letter to LSU’s then-President F. King Alexander, then-Athletics Director Joe Alleva, and Football Coach Ed Orgeron, expressing concerns about how the athletics department was approaching its sexual assault prevention efforts.
“The fact that Derrius Guice was recently released by the Washington Football Team after being charged with domestic violence, and that recent reporting has uncovered a history of Guice committing dating violence and sexual assault that goes back to his time at LSU, should not be surprising given his attitudes about sexual assault that he publicly demonstrated at the time,” STAR said in a press release.
STAR received no response to this letter.
“In our work with students and survivors of sexual assault, the patterns we see align with information uncovered by USA Today’s reporting,” STAR said. "We have observed repeated instances where:
• LSU is reluctant to hold perpetrators of alcohol-facilitated sexual assault responsible in Title IX hearings, despite significant documentary evidence showing that a sexual assault was committed.
• LSU has repeatedly put the burden on victims to alter their lives and education (e.g., changing their class schedule) rather than putting the burden on perpetrators to do so, even when LSU has found these perpetrators responsible for sexual assault in campus proceedings.
• LSU students are not made aware of STAR’s free and confidential legal representation to survivors to ensure their rights are protected throughout the reporting process and administrative hearings. Instead, LSU typically refers students to on-campus victim advocates that are not attorneys and would also have a conflict with advocating for survivors when the school response is deficient.
• LSU has not taken action to address internal Title IX processes that students have complained are not working as intended."
