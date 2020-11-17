FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant autumn weather will continue but warming trend begins Thursday

We will continue to enjoy a string of fine November days with a modest warming trend beginning Thursday that will take us through the weekend. Morning lows will return to the 40°s for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by sunrises in the 50°s for Friday and the weekend. Daily highs will slowly climb from near 70° on Wednesday to near 80° by Sunday. The forecast remains rain-free through Saturday with spotty showers, at best, on Sunday. You may notice a slight uptick in our local humidity over the weekend but not so much as to make for a muggy afternoon.