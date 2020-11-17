FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant autumn weather will continue but warming trend begins Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a chilly morning start, Tuesday was a pleasant autumn day under clear skies. Skies will stay clear through the night with Baton Rouge area temperatures dropping into the 40°s after midnight.
We will continue to enjoy a string of fine November days with a modest warming trend beginning Thursday that will take us through the weekend. Morning lows will return to the 40°s for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by sunrises in the 50°s for Friday and the weekend. Daily highs will slowly climb from near 70° on Wednesday to near 80° by Sunday. The forecast remains rain-free through Saturday with spotty showers, at best, on Sunday. You may notice a slight uptick in our local humidity over the weekend but not so much as to make for a muggy afternoon.
The Storm Team is anticipating the passage of a weak cool front on Monday, bringing a few showers and a very minor drop in temperatures behind the front.
The weather for next week remains a bit unsettled with some guidance differences in play. At this point, plan for a round of isolated-to-scattered rains on Wednesday with a mostly-dry outlook for Thanksgiving Day. However, confidence is only so-so for the timing and extent of rains through next week. Temperatures look to trend a bit above-normal through most or all of the week, with daytime highs currently expected to run in the low to mid 70°s.
In the tropics, Iota finally dropped to tropical-storm intensity during Tuesday’s mid/late morning hours as it moved across Nicaragua. The system will continue to weaken as it tracks westward into southern Honduras through Tuesday evening on its way into El Salvador by early Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southern Caribbean for the potential of another developing system later in the week or over the weekend. Development chances, however, have been reduced from 40% to 30% as of mid-day Tuesday. Regardless of whether a tropical cyclone forms or not, this broad disturbance could add to the woes across portions of Central America by generating additional rains in those areas devastated by Eta and Iota.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.