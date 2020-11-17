FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice, quiet autumn weather continues

By Diane Deaton | November 17, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 7:12 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Enjoy another pleasantly cool November morning.

Clear skies and temperatures once again trending a few degrees below normal for this time of year.  We’re starting out in the upper 30°s to low/mid 40°s – ending up later today with a high of 73° with lots of sunshine and light northeast winds. 

Overnight, a continuation of cool and dry autumn weather, a low of 43°.

Tomorrow, sunny and nice – no complaints at all – a high Wednesday of 72°.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.