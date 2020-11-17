FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather continues!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days, keeping things dry and pleasant. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather if you can!
Today’s Forecast
Today will be very similar to Monday, although highs will likely be a few degrees warmer. Look for clear skies from start to finish, with highs topping out in the mid 70s. Again this evening, temperatures will cool quickly once the sun sets.
Rest of This Week
With high pressure expected to remain in control of our weather, little noticeable change is expected over the next several days. Morning lows will continue to bottom out in the 40s through Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. From Friday into the weekend, temperatures and humidity levels will slowly climb as wind shift around to the east and southeast. We’ll also see a slight chance of showers arriving by Sunday.
Extended Outlook
A storm system will likely move across the southern U.S. during the early to mid part of next week, but there are some timing differences in the models. For now, I’ve got small rain chances through Wednesday, with a dry and mild day forecast for Thanksgiving.
Tropical Update
Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a strong Category 4 hurricane around 9:45 p.m. CST Monday night. The storm came ashore less than 15 miles from where Eta did, making it the second Category 4 hurricane to landfall in this part of Nicaragua within 13 days.
Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight potential development in the southwest Caribbean by late this week or this weekend. Development chances are currently listed at 40% and it does not look as though this system will be an issue for the Gulf of Mexico.
