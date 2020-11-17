FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather continues!

WAFB Storm Team Pinpoint Forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | November 17, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 9:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days, keeping things dry and pleasant. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather if you can!

Today’s Forecast

Today will be very similar to Monday, although highs will likely be a few degrees warmer. Look for clear skies from start to finish, with highs topping out in the mid 70s. Again this evening, temperatures will cool quickly once the sun sets.

Rest of This Week

With high pressure expected to remain in control of our weather, little noticeable change is expected over the next several days. Morning lows will continue to bottom out in the 40s through Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. From Friday into the weekend, temperatures and humidity levels will slowly climb as wind shift around to the east and southeast. We’ll also see a slight chance of showers arriving by Sunday.

Extended Outlook

A storm system will likely move across the southern U.S. during the early to mid part of next week, but there are some timing differences in the models. For now, I’ve got small rain chances through Wednesday, with a dry and mild day forecast for Thanksgiving.

Tropical Update

Hi-resolution enhanced infrared (IR) satellite from 9:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 showing Hurricane Iota making landfall very close to where Hurricane Iota made landfall on Nov. 3. Two Category 4 hurricanes have now impacted the same stretch of Nicaragua’s coastline within 13 days. (Source: WAFB)

Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a strong Category 4 hurricane around 9:45 p.m. CST Monday night. The storm came ashore less than 15 miles from where Eta did, making it the second Category 4 hurricane to landfall in this part of Nicaragua within 13 days.

Advisory and forecast track for Hurricane Iota as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Iota will continue to weaken as it moves farther inland, but will pose a significant threat of flooding for parts of Central America. (Source: WAFB)

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight potential development in the southwest Caribbean by late this week or this weekend. Development chances are currently listed at 40% and it does not look as though this system will be an issue for the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Development chances are listed at 40% for the southwest Caribbean by late week into the weekend. (Source: WAFB)

