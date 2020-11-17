Domestic violence shelters receive major clothing donation

The following information was provided by the Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is announcing a major donation that will help assist battered families.
LuLaroe has partnered with the Attorney General to donate and deliver 5,000 pieces of clothing to domestic violence shelters throughout our State, including the Capital Area Family Justice Center that serves victims in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Point Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
“My office and I are committed to breaking the silence on domestic violence and assisting the victims of this horrible crime,” said AG Jeff Landry. “We are grateful for LuLaroe’s generosity, which will go a long way to supplying a basic need for domestic violence survivors.”
This new initiative by the Attorney General compliments some of his other efforts to reduce gender-based violence, hold perpetrators accountable, and give victims the compassion, support, and justice they deserve.
Since being sworn in, AG Landry has made domestic violence a major focus of his office with new initiatives for training, education, and outreach to help Louisiana achieve the highest standards of victim-centered care and offender accountability.
AG Landry encourages anyone in a dangerous situation who needs resources or someone to talk to, to please call the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s 24-hour toll-free hotline at 1-888-411-1333. If you need immediate help, dial 911.
