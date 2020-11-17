City of New Orleans says ‘parades of any kind will not be permitted’ for Carnival 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans says that Mardi Gras parades will not permitted in 2021.
According to the city’s Mardi Gras 2021 website, “Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.”
At the most recent meeting of the Mayor Cantrell’s Mardi Gras Advisory Committee, the mayor gave krewes until Nov. 15 to submit detailed plans how they would comply with the mandated health requirements.
That deadline has been moved to Dec. 5.
Carnival historian Arthur Hardy says more than a dozen captains claim that social distance requirements on floats were deal breakers, either requiring them to reduce their ridership or to acquire twice as many floats.
The website also lists several Frequently Asked Questions pertaining to Carnival:
Is the City of New Orleans celebrating Mardi Gras in 2021?
The City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious Holiday, however we will not be able to celebrate the Holiday this year as we have in the past
Will there be parades in the City of New Orleans this year?
Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus
Are Mardi Gras Krewes holding Balls?
Some Mardi Gras Krewes may be holding modified Balls following strict local COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance at a Ball is by invitation only, therefore not open to the general public
Is Bourbon Street open for Mardi Gras?
Bourbon Street and Frenchman Street entertainment Districts are open, but subject to Local and State COVID Guidelines at all times. Capacity and hours can be subject to change. It is highly recommended that time in the city’s entertainment districts be limited and social distancing observed with mask wearing.
Is the City of New Orleans open for visitors during Mardi Gras?
This City of New Orleans is always open for business. However, all visitors must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing a mask in public and maintaining strict 6ft or more social distancing.
