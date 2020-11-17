Cheddar and sausage tailgating bread

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large, rimmed baking pan with aluminum foil and lightly coat with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. Place bread loaf on a cutting board and cut a ½-inch grid pattern crosswise into the bread, leaving ¼-inch intact at base in order to keep bread connected. Using a knife, split the grids lengthwise in one motion to open up bread, taking care to keep ¼-inch base intact. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add smoked sausage, sliced garlic, green onions, basil, tarragon, parsley, red pepper flakes and granulated garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Gently pry bread apart and spoon butter mixture between cut edges. Gently wrap foil around top of loaf. Bake 10 minutes then remove from oven and carefully open foil. Sprinkle cheese over top, gently pushing cheese into cut bread. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, 15–20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned on top. Remove from oven and serve immediately.