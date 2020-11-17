BREC, LSU secure funding to revamp lake system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ll get a chance to have your say in the future of the Baton Rouge lakes at LSU.
Over the years, they have fallen into disrepair and are now covered with algae. BREC, LSU and several other community partners have finally secured the funding to move forward with a revamp of the whole lake system.
First, they have to settle on the final designs. Local residents can help tweak their master plan for the lakes.
WAFB's Austin Kemker will have more at 6.
