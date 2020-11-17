BREC, LSU secure funding to revamp lake system

Algae has become a highly visible problem at City Park Lake in Baton Rouge, La. Conservation officials with BREC, which manages the lake and nearby park, plan to introduce carp into the lake to combat the algae problems. (Source: WAFB)
By Austin Kemker | November 17, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ll get a chance to have your say in the future of the Baton Rouge lakes at LSU.

Over the years, they have fallen into disrepair and are now covered with algae. BREC, LSU and several other community partners have finally secured the funding to move forward with a revamp of the whole lake system.

First, they have to settle on the final designs. Local residents can help tweak their master plan for the lakes.

