Woman participating in Tulane COVID-19 vaccine trial shares her experiences

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s some good news in terms of the race for a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, Nov. 16, Moderna announced its vaccine appears to be almost 95% effective. Moderna is in fact the second company showing encouraging numbers in November when it comes to a possible vaccine.
This certainly doesn’t mean the fight against the virus is over though.
Monday night, WAFB spoke with a woman who’s taking part in the Janssen vaccine study at Tulane University in New Orleans. She says she wanted to be a part of history.
