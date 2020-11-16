VIDEO: Saints locker room victory dance...but with masks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints once again showed off their moves to celebrate Sunday’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers...but this time wearing masks.
Linebacker Demario Davis posted video of the locker room celebration to his Twitter account saying, “Mood! #MaskOn #WhoDat.”
The video shows players dancing with masks on unlike last week’s celebratory dance after beating the Tampa Bay Bucs.
The masks are important as the NFL may fine the Saints for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Saints are facing stiff fines and the loss of a draft pick, similar to the action the NFL took against the Raiders earlier this month, when Las Vegas was fined $500,000, head coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000 and the franchise was stripped of a sixth-round pick.
Discipline is expected to be handed down this week, according to a source, though the NFL and the Saints' legal team spent previous days discussing the issue.
