ULM vs. La. Tech game canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in Warhawk football program

“We’re extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation of this much-anticipated game,” said ULM athletic director Scott McDonald. “Two rounds of COVID-19 tests following the team’s road trip to Georgia State required the isolation and quarantine of some student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. Following the CDC and Sun Belt Conference protocols for positive tests and subsequent contact tracing, it is clear that our student-athletes and coaches don’t have adequate time to safely prepare for Saturday’s game. I will reach out to Dr. Eric Wood to begin discussions about renewing this rivalry in the very near future.”