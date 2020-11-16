ULM vs. La. Tech game canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in Warhawk football program

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - The University of Louisiana-Monroe announced its football game against Louisiana Tech that was scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Shreveport has been canceled because of continuing COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk program.
“We’re extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation of this much-anticipated game,” said ULM athletic director Scott McDonald. “Two rounds of COVID-19 tests following the team’s road trip to Georgia State required the isolation and quarantine of some student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. Following the CDC and Sun Belt Conference protocols for positive tests and subsequent contact tracing, it is clear that our student-athletes and coaches don’t have adequate time to safely prepare for Saturday’s game. I will reach out to Dr. Eric Wood to begin discussions about renewing this rivalry in the very near future.”
“I can’t express the disappointment our student-athletes and coaches feel in the forced cancellation of this game,” added ULM head coach Matt Viator. “Our team will resume normal football activities this weekend while turning its attention to the home finale on Nov. 28 against Louisiana-Lafayette.”
ULM’s game against Arkansas State that was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 had to be postponed to Dec. 12.
