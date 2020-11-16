Scotlandville’s Levi Lewis named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis, who played his prep football at Scotlandville in Baton Rouge, was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against South Alabama.
Lewis was 21-of-31 for 252 yards and three touchdowns to the Ragin Cajuns to a 38-10 win over the Jaguars.
The left-handed senior won the 2016 Warrick Dunn Award for WAFB Sportsline Player of the Year.
Lewis and the Cajuns are currently ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
