Rep. Cedric Richmond to leave congressional seat for role in Biden administration, source says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond will reportedly leave his seat in Congress to join President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, a source told WVUE-TV late Monday, Nov. 16.
The source says Richmond, 47, will hold a “senior role” in the Biden administration.
Bloomberg News reported Richmond will be in a senior role overseeing public engagement, becoming one of the highest-ranking Black officials in the White House.
Richmond is expected to discuss his decision at a news conference Tuesday morning in New Orleans. Richmond, a Democrat, was just re-elected to a sixth term.
He represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District which runs from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.
