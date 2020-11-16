REPORT: Former LSU OT Andrew Whitworth suffers torn MCL in Seahawks at Rams game; may return in 2020

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - Former LSU offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams, suffered a torn MCL against the Seattle Seahawks but his ACL is intact and he might be able to return before the end of the season, according to reports.
CBSSports.com reported the West Monroe, La. native also damaged his PCL and is seeking a second opinion before heading to injured reserve.
The 37-year-old is a four-time pro-bowler and hasn’t missed a start for the Rams in the past two seasons.
He was a member of the 2003 LSU championship team.
He was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
