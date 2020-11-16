REPORT: Brees has multiple rib fractures; collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - MRI and x-ray results on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees showed that the he suffered multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest.
According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Brees also has a collapsed lung on the right side and the injuries occurred over two weeks.
Werder also reported that Brees suffered two fractured ribs Sunday against the 49ers and three others on the right side the previous week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that were not seen on x-ray until today.
It is uncertain how much time Brees may miss. Brees missed the second half of the 49ers game on Sunday.
