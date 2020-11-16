Orgeron expects LSU to have enough players for Arkansas game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has already had his share of lineup shuffling and backup quarterbacks this season, as his Tigers get ready to get back on the field Saturday in Arkansas.
It’s been quite difficult for this LSU football season to gain any kind of momentum since it started in late September. There have been just five games, three open dates, and for its two games, Tiger Stadium has hardly been the arena fans have grown to know and love over the years.
It was supposed to be “Saturday Night in Death Valley” but Tigers Stadium was completely quiet this past weekend because the Alabama game was postponed.
“I’m hearing rescheduling may be made but nobody’s told us for sure," said Orgeron. "This is very fluid. But I do believe that Alabama and LSU ought to play this year, and I do believe we’re going to play somehow, some way.”
However, at the moment, LSU’s focus is traveling to Fayetteville to beat the vastly improved Arkansas Razorbacks. Listening to Coach O, it seems the Tigers will have the numbers necessary to play.
“As of now, we plan on getting most of our guys back by tomorrow (Tuesday). And I’ll have the report later on during the week. Obviously, this thing is very fluid, can change every day, but I think by tomorrow we should have most of our guys back,” Orgeron added.
Some LSU fans may think this season, if you want to call it that, is a lost cause and that it’s time to start playing for the future. They would like to see the younger guys get all the action. However, that’s not the head coach’s view.
“It’s all about winning the games. We’ve got a lot of young guys playing. It works out both, but I’m not going to take out an older guy just to play a younger guy to give him reps. This is about winning the game, giving our guys the best chance to win,” Orgeron explained.
Through the first five games, 17 true freshmen have seen action for LSU. During that time, the Tigers have used 18 first-time starters (10 vs. Mississippi State, 3 vs. Vanderbilt, 1 vs. Missouri, 3 vs. South Carolina, and 1 vs. Auburn). They started four true freshmen against Auburn (QB Finley, TE Arik Gilbert, CB Elias Ricks, and DE BJ Ojulari).
LSU at Arkansas is currently scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.
