Newest health facility in north Baton Rouge aims to serve at least 10k patients per year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The newest healthcare clinic in north Baton Rouge is one of 15 facilities being built by Ochsner and the Brees Dream Foundation to help under-served groups of people in the area.
It’s still under construction, but Ochsner representatives gave WAFB a special tour.
Once complete, it will provide comprehensive and primary preventative care; there will also be a wing dedicated to behavioral and social services. Officials with Ochsner expect to serve at least 10,000 patients per year.
“Having a facility right here in north Baton Rouge where people can either walk or it’s on the bus line and they can drive makes it so much more accessible to the community,” said Christy Reeves with Ochsner Health System.
Both healthcare and city leaders are hopeful this will be another option to help close healthcare gaps in the community.
Watch WAFB’s Donovan Jackson tonight on 9News at 6 for more on how this impacts the area.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.