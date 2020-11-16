New report claims LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against several students and top athletes

Guice’s attorney has said he was never disciplined, and LSU attorney Johanna Posada confirmed in response to USA Today’s public records request that four other athletes were not disciplined, either. They include running back Tae Provens, linebacker Jacob Phillips, tight end Zach Sheffer, all accused of rape; and safety Grant Delpit, who was accused of recording a woman during sex without her knowledge and sharing the video with others. Provens was arrested; his case remains open, District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office told USA Today. The others have not been criminally charged.