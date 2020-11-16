Mayor’s office bringing in more crew, trucks to finish Hurricane Delta cleanup efforts

“We are continuing to see more and more small storm debris piles in our ongoing Hurricane Delta damage assessments that are both time intensive and complex for traditional debris removal trucks to collect, which I know is leading to great frustration among our residents,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “This extremely active hurricane season has also created unprecedented competition for debris removal resources throughout our region and state. That is why I have asked Republic Services and our public works crews to mobilize immediately in working with DRC Emergency Services to use all trucks, equipment, and resources we have at our disposal to collect your storm debris and complete this program as quickly and efficiently as possible.”