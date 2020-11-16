Mayor’s office bringing in more crew, trucks to finish Hurricane Delta cleanup efforts

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the city-parish of East Baton Rouge say they’re expanding Hurricane Delta debris pickup effort by bringing in more crew members, trucks, and equipment.
Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana Oct. 10.
The mayor’s office says this effort is part of a collaboration between the city-parish, Republic Services, and DRC Emergency Services, which is the city-parish’s debris removal contractor.
“We are continuing to see more and more small storm debris piles in our ongoing Hurricane Delta damage assessments that are both time intensive and complex for traditional debris removal trucks to collect, which I know is leading to great frustration among our residents,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “This extremely active hurricane season has also created unprecedented competition for debris removal resources throughout our region and state. That is why I have asked Republic Services and our public works crews to mobilize immediately in working with DRC Emergency Services to use all trucks, equipment, and resources we have at our disposal to collect your storm debris and complete this program as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The mayor says in the coming days, DRC Emergency Services will be focusing on the remaining large debris piles while Republic Services collects smaller piles of woody waste. City-parish maintenance crews will support these efforts.
The mayor’s office reports that debris cleanup efforts are finished in the following areas: Monticello, Park Forest and Oakcrest, Sherwood Forest, Millerville, Tara, the Jefferson and Drusilla corridor, Westminster and Pine Park, Jefferson Terrace, and Inniswold.
In the coming days, cleanup efforts are expected to be completed in the following areas: Bocage, Citiplace, Concord Estates, Shenandoah, Pollard, Woodchase, Glen Oaks, Zion City, Cortana and Villa Del Rey, Stevendale, the North Baton Rouge area, Mid City, the Perkins and Highland corridor, Broadmoor, Southside, South Campus, and Jones Creek.
Crews are also expected to visit all other impacted areas in Baton Rouge and in unincorporated areas of EBR Parish.
Residents who still have debris that needs to be picked up should put it on the curb for pickup.
