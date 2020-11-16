Mayor Broome to update COVID-19 response Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is expected to hold a press conference Monday morning to address the parish’s response to COVID-19.
The briefing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. We will be streaming it live in the 9News app.
Mayor Broome is expected to touch on hospital capacity locally.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Louisiana Department of Health reported over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus from Friday and Saturday. Nearly all of the new cases are a result of community spread. The greatest increase in cases continues to come from people between the ages of 18 and 29.
Schools in St. Helena and St. James Parishes, as well as Park Elementary in East Baton Rouge, are transitioning to a virtual/hybrid learning schedule as case counts rise on campus.
In a press conference on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards reported over 700 patients in hospitals statewide, the most since early September.
Neighboring states like Texas are beginning to become overwhelmed by patients. Last Wednesday, Texas became the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some facilities are having to set up field hospitals and use refrigerated trailers again.
Edwards says Louisiana is nowhere near that point, but it could become reality if the cases continue to rise.
