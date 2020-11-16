Lunch with Coach O: Arkansas Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach will hold his weekly Zoom meeting with sports journalists on Monday, Nov. 16, to preview the upcoming matchup at Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 21.
WAFB will stream the news conference LIVE online and in the WAFB News app.
Orgeron is expected to provide an update on the status of the team after COVID-19 positive cases and quarantining due to contact tracing forced the postponement of the game against Alabama.
Arkansas is coming off a 63-35 loss at Florida.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game will be shown on ESPN or the SEC Network.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.