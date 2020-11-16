LSUPD: Multiple people wanted for unauthorized entry into frat house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people are wanted by the LSU Police Department for allegedly entering a fraternity house without authorization.
Police say there were multiple incidents at the Delta Kappa Epsilon house. They occurred on Oct. 3, 9, and 17. Anyone with information is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or go online at www.lsupd.com. Those with info can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 225-344-7867 or by going online here.
See the photos below of the wanted individuals.
