LSUPD: Multiple people wanted for unauthorized entry into frat house

LSUPD: Multiple people wanted for unauthorized entry into frat house
The individuals pictured above are believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Friday, Oct. 9. (Source: LSUPD)
By Rachael Thomas | November 16, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 4:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people are wanted by the LSU Police Department for allegedly entering a fraternity house without authorization.

Police say there were multiple incidents at the Delta Kappa Epsilon house. They occurred on Oct. 3, 9, and 17. Anyone with information is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or go online at www.lsupd.com. Those with info can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 225-344-7867 or by going online here.

See the photos below of the wanted individuals.

The individual pictured above is believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Friday, Oct. 9.
The individual pictured above is believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Friday, Oct. 9. (Source: LSUPD)
The individual pictured above is believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Saturday, Oct. 3.
The individual pictured above is believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Saturday, Oct. 3. (Source: LSUPD)
The individual pictured above is believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Saturday, Oct. 17.
The individual pictured above is believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Saturday, Oct. 17. (Source: LSUPD)
The individual pictured above is believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Saturday, Oct. 17.
The individual pictured above is believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Saturday, Oct. 17. (Source: LSUPD)
The individuals pictured above are believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Friday, Oct. 9.
The individuals pictured above are believed to have made unauthorized entry into the Delta Kappa Epsilon house Friday, Oct. 9. (Source: LSUPD)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.