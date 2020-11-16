LSU looks for return to action against Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last time LSU was on the field was that Halloween massacre at Auburn, so after a bye week and then a postponement due to COVID-19, LSU hopes to finally return to action this weekend at Arkansas.
Unless Max Johnson has a very exceptional week, head coach Ed Orgeron says TJ Finley will probably start at quarterback. His first start against South Carolina was a dream come true but his second on the Plains was a nightmare.
“TJ has taken the first team reps," said Orgeron. "Max hasn’t practiced for a week now. We’re going to let him get back. We’ll see who is the best guy available. Right now, it’s probably going to be TJ unless Max can have a great week. We’ll probably play both of them in the game,” Orgeron added.
RELATED STORIES:
- Orgeron issues statement about USA TODAY allegations, provides update on COVID-19, and more
- New report claims LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against several students and top athletes
- See LSU’s full football schedule; TV schedule updated
- Gators get by Hogs, 63-35
- Match-up between LSU, Alabama postponed after COVID-19 outbreak among LSU players
Orgeron listed the types of things he would like to see from Finley in practice this week.
“We have to take care of the football; take care of the football. Make smart decisions, which he did the first game. The second game, he didn’t. And we had three turnovers. You can’t go on the road and turn over the football. It’s not all on him. It’s on the play-calling, keep it simple for him. It’s on the other players surrounding playing better. It’s about the offensive line protection. It’s about everybody,” Orgeron explained.
Coach O said the offensive line might get a big boost if suspended offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal is reinstated but that’s not a definite. He’ll know more Tuesday or Wednesday.
LSU (2-3) could still play five more games and maybe even include Alabama if the last three weeks get re-arranged.
“We look forward to rescheduling Alabama. Whenever they tell us to play, we want to play. We wanted to play last week. We weren’t able to play because of the safety of our players. We have to put the safety of our players first. People will say things here and there that’s not true. We look forward to playing Alabama. I love the rivalry. I grew up watching that rivalry. They’re a great football team, great challenge. Whenever they tell us to play we’ll be ready to go,” Orgeron added.
Orgeron got his first break in coaching with Arkansas. The Tigers have won the last four meetings with the Razorbacks.
The game is currently scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.