Gamecocks DB Jaycee Horn declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one day after the firing of head coach Will Muschamp, South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn announced he was forgoing the rest of this season to declare for the NFL Draft.
“Since I was 7 years old, I’ve always dreamed of playing professional football and the time has come to take the next step in my career. After much thought I have decided to forgo the rest of the season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft” Horn wrote.
Horn, who is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, is projected to be as high as a first round pick in next years draft. This season he had 16 tackles and 2 interceptions. Both picks came in the win over Auburn that led to Horn being named the National Defensive Player of the Week.
He ends his 3 year career in Columbia with 101 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and the 2 picks.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.