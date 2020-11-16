Former LSU WR Justin Jefferson puts up big numbers in Monday Night Football debut

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass as Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson defends during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Source: Nam Y. Huh)
By Josh Auzenne | November 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:47 PM

CHICAGO (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson had quite a game for the Minnesota Vikings in his Monday Night Football debut against the Chicago Bears.

Jefferson was targeted 10 times and caught eight of those for 135 yards, including one that netted 54 yards. It was Jefferson’s fourth game with at least 100 receiving yards.

The Vikings (4-5) beat the Bears (5-5), 19-13.

In nine games played, Jefferson has 42 catches for 762 yards and three touchdowns.

The rookie from St. Rose, La., was selected in the first round (No. 22 overall) by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft.

