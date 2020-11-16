FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall for a day or three

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is definitely a chilly start to your Monday morning. Temperatures are cooler for your out-the-door than they have been in quite awhile!
And, for a change, trending below the norm for this time of year, starting out in the low to mid 40°s and that’s anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees lower than early Sunday morning.
Lots of sunshine today, light northeast winds, and some neighborhoods may not even reach a high of 70°.
Overnight, another clear and chilly one, a low dropping to 42°.
Tomorrow, basically a repeat of today only a tad bit warmer, sunny skies, a high Tuesday of 73°.
