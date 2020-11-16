FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect week of fall weather; historic Iota to make landfall in Central America as major hurricane

This pending landfall is yet another in the seemingly endless array of Atlantic hurricane records being established this season. Iota is now the latest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic Basin. This also makes 2020 the fifth consecutive season with a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic. As the fourth major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) to form since Oct. 1, it extends that record too. Prior to 2020, there had never been a season on the record books (back to 1851) with more than two major storms forming after the end of September. The Storm Team notes all four of 2020′s late season majors are Greek letter storms, adding to the bizarre behavior in the tropics this year.