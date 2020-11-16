EBR Council on Aging to temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak among staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging says it’s temporarily closing due to COVID-19 cases among its staff.
The facility will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Monday, Nov. 30.
The move is aimed at reducing transmission through workers and clients.
Employees will hold classes for seniors virtually, which will be accessible through the Council on Aging’s website, YouTube Channel, and Facebook pages.
