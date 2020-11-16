Denham Springs woman accused of fatally shooting man, deputies say

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting a man in Walker Sunday, Nov. 15.
Deputies responded to the 38,000 block of Salem Cemetery Road in Walker around 10 p.m to reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
“When deputies arrived on scene, the body of a 32-year old male was discovered with a gunshot wound to the upper extremities. That victim has been identified as Jacob Posey. And, a female is in custody. Through our investigation, detectives have determined that an argument between Posey & a female acquaintance ended with one shot fired,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Dana Bozeman, 30, of Denham Springs, was arrested in connection with the shooting of Posey and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
