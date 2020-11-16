Bengals fall in blow out to Steelers

(AP) - It’s back to reality for the Cincinnati Bengals following a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Two weeks after an impressive win over Tennessee, Cincinnati could not keep pace with the NFL’s last unbeaten team.
The Bengals turned the ball over twice early and failed to convert any of their 13 third-down opportunities while falling to the Steelers for the 11th straight time.
Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow completed 21 of 40 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow also absorbed four sacks as Cincinnati’s patchwork offensive line failed to keep Pittsburgh’s pass rush in check.
Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols.
Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He connected with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half and found rookie Chase Claypool twice in the second half as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0.
