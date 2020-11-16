Beautiful fall weather locally; Iota approaching Nicaragua as Cat. 5 hurricane

WAFB Storm Team Pinpoint Forecast for Monday, Nov. 16. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | November 16, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strong cold front that moved through the area on Sunday has ushered in some beautiful fall weather that will stick around through the week. While things are quiet locally, the Atlantic has now produced its latest Category 5 hurricane on record as Iota heads toward Nicaragua today.

Today’s Forecast

Enjoy a picture perfect autumn day around the area, with bright sunshine and highs in the low 70s. If you have plans to be out this evening, you’ll want a jacket as temperatures quickly fall from the 60s into the 50s.

Rest of This Week

Spend some time outdoors this week if you can as our beautiful weather should continue for the next several days.

WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Monday morning, Nov. 16.
WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Monday morning, Nov. 16.

Cool morning starts in the 40s can be expected through Thursday, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s under mainly sunny skies. By the weekend, temperatures will trend slightly warmer and a slight chance of showers returns.

Tropical Update

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues to set records with Iota now becoming the latest Category 5 hurricane on record, surpassing the “Cuba Hurricane” of 1932 that hit Cat. 5 intensity on November 8.

Advisory and forecast track for Category 5 Hurricane Iota as of 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Iota is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua by late Monday.
Advisory and forecast track for Category 5 Hurricane Iota as of 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Iota is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua by late Monday.

Catastrophic impacts are expected in Central America and Iota will likely make landfall at Cat. 4 or 5 intensity later today in the same area that was impacted by Cat. 4 Eta only about 2 weeks ago.

As if that isn’t enough, the National Hurricane Center is already highlighting the potential for another system to develop in the Caribbean later this week.

Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. A new system could develop by late in the week or this weekend in the same general area that Iota just tracked through in the Caribbean.
Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. A new system could develop by late in the week or this weekend in the same general area that Iota just tracked through in the Caribbean.

Development chances are currently listed at 30% and if anything were to develop, it likely wouldn’t happen until late in the week or this weekend.

