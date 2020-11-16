Another Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19; team shuts down facility

“I mean, this is kind of what 2020 is," defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said. "It sucks, but it is just the nature of what we are in right now. We have been handling it since the start of training camp as far as wearing our masks, following the right procedures and everything. So, I mean, we are not really fazed by it. We just have to continue to go through the protocols. I know some guys are kind of frustrated about it, but it is just once again the nature of what we got going on. It is one of these things where it takes all of us. It is a shared responsibility. It takes all of us to get it done. So, we are just going take it one day at a time, continue to roll with the punches and do what we have to do.”