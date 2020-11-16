Another Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19; team shuts down facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday morning that another player tested positive for COVID-19, and hours later placed fullback Andy Janovich on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
This list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
The organization said the player who tested positive was immediately placed into self-isolation, the Browns' facility was closed, and contact tracing is being conducted.
Monday’s announcement, which comes after the Browns hosted the Houston Texans in Cleveland on Sunday, is the second player to receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in less than a week.
Browns players reacted to Monday’s positive test result in a zoom meeting with reporters.
“I mean, this is kind of what 2020 is," defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said. "It sucks, but it is just the nature of what we are in right now. We have been handling it since the start of training camp as far as wearing our masks, following the right procedures and everything. So, I mean, we are not really fazed by it. We just have to continue to go through the protocols. I know some guys are kind of frustrated about it, but it is just once again the nature of what we got going on. It is one of these things where it takes all of us. It is a shared responsibility. It takes all of us to get it done. So, we are just going take it one day at a time, continue to roll with the punches and do what we have to do.”
That is the world we live in right now," cornerback Denzel Ward said. “As a team, we are just trying to do as best as we can so if someone does get it to limit the amount of people that that gets it. Just trying to stay safe and continue to wear masks. If someone is down, then it is next man up.”
