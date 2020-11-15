Sunday, November 15: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Nov. 15, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 204,513 total cases - 2,565 new cases
- 6,132 total deaths - 11 new deaths
- 753 patients in hospitals - increase of 61 patients
- 58 patients on ventilators - decrease of 4 patients
- 176,107 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
