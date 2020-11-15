Saints fans celebrate a win inside the Superdome, around the city amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big weekend for football fans across the city as Phase 3.3 eased up on restrictions at bars and breweries and allowed for more fans in the Dome.
It was an exciting day for football fans as the city doubled up on the number of people allowed to attend this weekend’s Saints game against the San Francisco 49ers.
“I feel comfortable. Everyone is wearing a mask. They’re doing the necessary assessments before going in. Checking temps, practicing social distancing. So I feel very comfortable,” Saints fan Edrice Davis said.
Those entering the Dome were happy to be there and didn’t seem to be worried about the coronavirus.
“Yeah, we feel safe. We’re excited to be here. We come here every year to watch this game and Covid or no Covid, we were going to be here. So, go niners,” 49ers fan Mike Neil said.
“All I know is I’m happy to be back in the Dome. I want to get back to normal,” Saints fan John Rea said.
Many fans who were not been able to go to a football game all season long aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from cheering on their team.
For those who weren’t able to attend the game, local spots were open for business as Phase 3.3 allowed for more people to sit and enjoy the game like NOLA Brewing Company.
Eli Gay: “We allowed people to reserve a table in advance which kind of gives them a little bit more security in terms of knowing they’ll have a socially distant place to enjoy the game, in a brewery which we haven’t been able to do in a while,” said Eli Gay, Director of Customer Experience for NOLA Brewing.
By now many of these places have it figured out with santizing, crowd control, enforcing face masks and trying to make it a somewhat normal experience.
“We’ve been through a lot this year together as a city and as a country, and it’s nice just coming together and cheer on our boys and scream Who Dat,” said Saints fan Stuart Abel.
Today, 6,000 fans were allowed to attend the Saints game.
That’s about 8 percent of the total number of fans that can be seated inside the dome normally.
