One person killed, child injured in crash on South Choctaw

One person killed, child injured in crash on South Choctaw
Generic crime scene BRPD (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman | November 15, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 9:29 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investing a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday evening on South Choctaw Drive.

BRPD states that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of S. Choctaw, the crash claimed the life of Kerrone Williams, 49.

Officials state that a Dodge Durango was traveling south on Oak Villa Boulevard, attempting to make a left turn onto S. Choctaw Dr., when it was struck by a Ford F-250 that was traveling west on S. Choctaw Dr.

Williams, the driver of the Durango, died at the scene and a 5-year-old female passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the F-250, a 65-year-old male, was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.