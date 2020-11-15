One person killed, child injured in crash on South Choctaw

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investing a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday evening on South Choctaw Drive.
BRPD states that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of S. Choctaw, the crash claimed the life of Kerrone Williams, 49.
Officials state that a Dodge Durango was traveling south on Oak Villa Boulevard, attempting to make a left turn onto S. Choctaw Dr., when it was struck by a Ford F-250 that was traveling west on S. Choctaw Dr.
Williams, the driver of the Durango, died at the scene and a 5-year-old female passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the F-250, a 65-year-old male, was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
