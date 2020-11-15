Levi Lewis throws 3 TDs to lead No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette past South Alabama

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Quarterback Levi Lewis of Scotlandville led No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette to a dominating win over South Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The Ragin Cajuns (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) rolled to a convincing 38-10 victory over the Jaguars (3-5, 2-3 Sun Belt).
Lewis was 21-of-31 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception. Trey Ragas, Jalen Williams, and Errol Rogers Jr. caught the scoring passes from Lewis.
Neal Johnson led Louisiana-Lafayette in receiving yards. He had three catches for 40 yards. However, Peter LeBlanc had the most catches. He hauled in five receptions for 34 yards. Lewis completed passes to 12 different teammates.
Chris Smith led the Cajuns in rushing yards. He had seven carries for 99 yards and a touchdown. Trey Ragas had 10 carries for 78 yards. Elijah Mitchell gained 61 yards on 15 rushes and found the end zone once on the ground.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.