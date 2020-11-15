Jarvis Landry still looking for end zone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody asked me if there’s an LSU “curse” currently hitting the Browns.
You know, OBJ gone for the season ... Grant Delpit gone for the season ... Greedy out all season ... Jacob Phillips banged up all season ... and Jarvis without a touchdown all season.
Of course there isn’t a curse. But ... it’d sure be nice for Landry to find the end zone. It looked like he did against the Raiders two weeks ago, before they took it away.
Seven years in the league, he’d never gone scoreless through the first eight games. Until now.
“Hurts my heart, hurts my heart so bad,” Landry says. “But, BUT, I’m still focused. I gotta make those plays, and it’ll come.”
That’s not the only thing that hurts his heart. His sidekick and best friend is three days removed from knee surgery.
“You can’t put it into words,” Landry said when asked about Beckham’s injury. “I don’t really even know how to say anything because you hate to see anyone who works as hard as he works go down the way that he went down.”
Landry’s recovering himself, from a broken rib. An injury that has led to some uncharacteristic drops, but wasn’t about to end of the streak, which is now at 104 straight games and counting.
“No chance,” Landry said with a smile. “No chance. I would not let that happen, but it definitely was a battle for me, but that’s part of the bye week, too, being able to get my spirits in a better place, heal up, and actually be able to come out here this week and feel a little better.”
